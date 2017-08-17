Two Ekiti lawmakers in trouble for hobnobbing with Fayose’s ‘enemies’

Related News

The Ekiti State House of Assembly is investigating two of its members, Michael Adedeji, representing Ekiti South West II, and Adeojo Fajana, representing Ekiti East I, for allegedly hobnobbing with the opposition, in the person of Biodun Olujimi, senator representing Ekiti South.

The house’s disciplinary committee sat over the allegations and found one of them guilty of gross misconduct.

The house said it was investigating the members after Mrs. Olujimi claimed on social media that she had 11 of the Assembly members on her side.

They were accused of converting public utilities such as roads and boreholes sunk by Mrs. Olujimi for their personal use, suspecting that the utilities were constructed to compromise them.

Mrs. Olujimi is nursing governorship ambition in 2018, a move strongly opposed by Mr. Fayose and his allies in the Peoples Democratic Party.

Briefing journalists on Thursday in Ado-Ekiti on the outcome of the investigations, the chairman of the House Committee on Information, Samuel Omotoso, said Mr. Adedeji had been pardoned by the assembly after apologising to the assembly in writing.

He said the house was too big to be in the pocket of the senator, saying her claims that house members were loyal to her was “sacrilegious”.

Mr. Omotoso however said that Mr. Fajana was yet to appear before the panel and promised that his matter would be treated with utmost fairness anytime he appeared.

He claimed that the action taken against the lawmakers was not personal but was a measure to protect the assembly.

“After investigation, it was discovered that truly, these honourable members have unholy alliances with Senator Olujimi,” he said.

“The alliance is not even the issue, but what it has brought to the people and the assembly as an institution.

“We found out that the alliances with the Senator had made these lawmakers to consistently exhibit signs and acted disrespectfully to the office of the speaker, thus bringing his office and integrity of the house to disrepute.

“We have seen in social media how Senator Olujimi claimed that he is in control of this house, this is not so. The PDP organogram in Ekiti is very clear, Governor Fayose is our leader, no other leader anywhere.”

Mr. Omotoso added that the assembly as a product of the law had standing orders with which it regulates itself and maintain discipline among the lawmakers , saying the house would not overlook any member’s misconduct capable of plunging the assembly into opprobrium.

Mrs. Olujimi however, described the lawmakers’ action as a political calculation targeted at stopping her governorship ambition.

“They are just hiding behind a finger. They are playing cheap and small boys’ politics, using worn out tricks,” she said.

“Let them try new tricks. It is because they know that I have ambition to be Governor of Ekiti State that they are doing this.

“The road in question is for the constituency and the member of the House being attacked is not even close to me. It was the monarch of the town that picked the site. The project they are talking about now has been completed six months ago.

“So why are they coming out with the allegation now? Can you imagine that the so called letter of apology purportedly written by the lawmaker was in the Ekiti State House of Assembly letter head Paper; they are already lying behind someone.

“They are only using the members to get at me. They should be courageous to face me and not use the members who are not even close to me.”