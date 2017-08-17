Ogun PDP faction rejects dissolution by National Caretaker Committee

Related News

A factional executive committee of the Peoples Democratic Party has rejected the order for its dissolution by the National Caretaker Committee of the party.

The chairman of the faction, Dayo Bayo, at a press conference in Abeokuta on Thursday said the national leadership of the party goofed with the decision.

The faction is loyal to controversial senator, Buruji Kashamu.

Addressing journalists, Mr. Dayo described the other factional executive of the party in state, led by Sikiru Ogundele, as fake and insisted it should not be recognised.

“Since the resolution of the national leadership tussle between Senators Ali Modu Sheriff and Ahmed Makarfi via the judgement of the Supreme Court, a lot of insinuation and wrong inference has been made especially by stakeholders from Ogun State and most unexpectedly, by no less than the media, which ordinarily should be the custodian of verified information.

“I say this advisedly because we have observed that a section of the media especially in Ogun State erroneously accorded recognition to the dissident group in our party led by Sikirulai Ogundele and Ladi Adebutu,” Mr. Dayo said.

He said Mr. Ogundele did not emerge as chairman from any valid congress, adding that the fact that his group supported Mr. Makarfi in the tussle with Mr. Sheriff was not enough to confer legitimacy on Mr. Ogundele’s faction in the state.

He advised the National Caretaker Committee to “avail itself of the provisions of the rule of law and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as minimum consideration in handling the business of the party especially in the aftermath of Saturday’s Special non-elective National Convention”.

Mr. Dayo said as a product of the rule of law, the national caretaker committee should be guided by the same law in its actions as affect state chapters of the party.

‎”It is on the basis of the above and also on the supremacy of the law, that we reject the purported dissolution of Ogun State PDP executives, notwithstanding the powers of the National Convention.

“Our executive is a creation of the party’s extant processes and also of the Law – as guaranteed by the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

‎”We again reiterate for the umpteenth time that the 71st NEC meeting of this party, predating the May 2016 Port Harcourt Convention, ratified the congresses of 31 states – Ogun State inclusive – to which the Makarfi National caretaker committee had also taken cognizance of in their public utterances (to the effect that they will not revert a previous NEC decision) and also through its letter written to us dated 17th July, 2016.

“It was also in recognition of our authenticity that the committee listed our delegates for the aborted second Port Harcourt convention.

“We were therefore shocked and dumbfounded at what could be the premise and basis for which Ogun and Osun state executives will be so dissolved at the recently held special non-elective National Convention.

“Whereas, the same convention ratified other 29 states that had been earlier cleared alongside our state. This is selective injustice and we again urge the Makarfi committee not to be used by antidemocratic and desperate elements seeking to have party control in Ogun State and the Southwest through the back door’

‎”The PDP as an institution despite being an autonomous entity with its distinct constitution, still exists under the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria which is the Grundnorm of our corporate existence – Article 1, subsection 2 of the PDP constitution clearly refers.

“Therefore, we strongly posit that the National Convention cannot repudiate a validly constituted state executive which has been further legitimised by the judgement of a Federal High Court that is unappealed as at now – and cannot even be appealed again due to the constitutional lapse of time allowed to do so.

“For now, nothing has changed and the party executives at all levels in Ogun state under my leadership remains constitutionally valid and judicially sacrosanct till 2020”.