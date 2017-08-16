Former Ekiti deputy governor dumps PDP

Related News

A former deputy governor of Ekiti State, Abiodun Aluko, has resigned his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, accusing Governor Ayo Fayose of turning the party into his personal estate.

He also alleged that the governor was harassing prominent leaders in the state.

Mr. Aluko served under mr. Fayose as deputy governor during his first tenure but was impeached from office in November 2005.

Mr. Aluko, who was also until his resignation, a PDP governorship aspirant for next year’s guber polls, accused Mr. Fayose of ‘intimidating’ other aspirants like the Senate Deputy Minority Whip, Abiodun Olujimi, and the party’s national spokesperson, Dayo Adeyeye, to drop their governorship ambition.

In his letter of resignation, Mr. Aluko said Mr. Fayose “is vindictive and hostile” and placed an “illegal and unconstitutional age barrier forbidding anybody above the age of 60 from contesting any position including the governorship polls.”

The letter was addressed and submitted to the PDP Ward Chairman for Are/Araromi/Ayetoro ward in his native Ikere-Ekiti, Sulaiman Adeniyi.

“I have been having a running battle with Fayose for about one-and-half years now and he said those who disagree with him on principle should come back and prostrate to him before they can be granted amnesty,” he said.

“Am I a criminal or a militant needing an amnesty? Fayose has said it loud and clear that there is no room for reconciliation in Ekiti that he would only work with those who are with him while those who are not with him should go to hell and with his new regulation on the ages of aspirants, I have been shut out.

“All leaders in the party are so scared that a killer squad could be sent after them. Recently, Senator Biodun Olujimi complained that some unknown people are trailing her around because the governor challenged her to drop her governorship ambition and she resisted. The same thing is happening to Dayo Adeyeye whose governorship ambition is being opposed to by the governor. The situation in PDP today is too bad that when the governor is the accuser, the complainant and the judge, who do you complain to?’’

Mr. Aluko said he would soon reveal the party he would join to realise his governorship ambition as soon as he concludes consultations with his supporters.

Responding to the allegations, the governor’s spokesperson, Lere Olayinka, denied the claims. He said his boss was not surprised by the development as the former deputy governor had in 2007 left the PDP for NDP when he wanted to contest the governorship election.

“In 2007, he left the PDP to NDP to contest the governorship election, was it Fayose that forced him out?” he said.

He added that Mr. Aluko was only looking for an excuse to leave the party for another party.

“Aluko is not one of the issues that are on our minds right now,” Mr Olayinka said.