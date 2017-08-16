Village head, three others arrested for allegedly killing police inspector

Related News

The police in Lagos have arrested a village head and three others at Oshoko in Ibeju-Lekki area of the state over the alleged murder of a police inspector.

The state Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni, told journalists on Wednesday in Lagos that the homicide occurred in 2016.

“On Nov. 25, 2016, one Insp. Musa Sunday, attached to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), had disappeared in Ibeju-Lekki while performing his responsibility.

“During an anti-kidnapping patrol, Insp. Sunday and other members of his team were alerted to a fight between two families which they responded to.

“Getting to the crime scene, unfortunately and callously, one of the communities involved turned against the SARS team and at the end of the day, Insp. Sunday did not return.

“The next day, I led a detective team to the community to appeal to the religious leaders, traditional heads and members of the community to release the policeman but they denied having him in their custody.

“With the technical support of Intelligent Response Team (IRT) headed by DSP Philip and sustained detective activity, as we speak, Insp. Sunday’s body has been recovered with his AK-47 rifle which was buried somewhere along the waterway.

“Four suspects have been arrested, including the Baale of Oshoko village,” Mr. Owoseni said.

The police commissioner said that investigation revealed that the village head led other suspects, including two of his sons who are still at large, to take oath of secrecy at a shrine.

He said that the arrest of the village head would send clear signal that nobody is above the law, adding that the police would carry out its statutory duty regardless of the personality involved.

Mr. Owoseni said the suspects would soon be arraigned in court.

The police chief also said 10 persons had been arrested in connection with the suspected ritual killing of a four-year-old girl at Iwaya, Lagos.

He described the incident as sad, saying the girl’s throat was slit and the body was dumped behind her parent’s window.

“A sad incident happened this morning when the Divisional Police Officer at Iwaya was alerted after Mr Taiwo Sulaiman and his wife came with the dead body of a four-year-old girl.

“When questioned, they asserted that the child went with two of her siblings to pray at the mosque at 1:00 p.m. and since then, she had not been seen.

“After searching thoroughly for the girl, her dead body with a slit throat was found behind her parent’s window, close to an Ogun shrine in the compound.

“The corpse had been recovered with the knife used to commit the murder and 10 persons are presently in custody for interrogation, including the parents.

“Investigation, however, revealed elements of conspiracy in the matter. We will continue to update you as investigation continues.

“We have deployed heavily into the area which is densely populated to prevent any form of jungle justice,” Mr. Owoseni said.

The police boss, who condemned the act, said people have thrown away their moral values.

He appealed to members of the public to provide information that would assist in the investigation, adding that residents living around the shrine could not claim ignorance of the rituals being carried out at the site.

“This is the essence of the warnings we had been giving the public. If you cover crime at one time or the other, the crime will come and consume you,” Mr. Owoseni said.

(NAN)