Ex-Fashola aide Lateef Raji is dead

A former special adviser on information and strategy, Lateef Raji, during the administration of former governor Babatunde Fashola, is dead.

Mr. Raji was later appointed as a commissioner of the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission, LASIEC, by Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, a position he held until his death early on Monday.

Mr. Raji, 53, is scheduled to be buried in his hometown in Idoani, Ondo State later on Monday, according to Muslim rite.

The Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, has mourned the death.

A statement by Habib Aruna, the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, described Mr. Raji as a seasoned media strategist who was always committed to duty.

“Raji in no small way contributed to the success of the last local government elections in Lagos where he served as one of the LASIEC Commissioners.

He was ever committed to contributing his quota in any office he was appointed to serve.

“His demise has come as a rude shock to us as he died in the line of duty. He was a brilliant scholar and an astute writer of repute who used his pen to enhance the narrative of rule of law and democracy in Nigeria.”

Mr. Ambode urged his family to draw strength from the fact that he made a meaningful impact during his lifetime.

