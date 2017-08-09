Kashamu-backed PDP members, Fayose in war of words

Related News

Some leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the South West, backed by Buruji Kashamu, a senator representing Ogun East, have accused the Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, of fomenting crisis within the party in the zone.

They also called on the chairman of the party’s caretaker committee, Ahmed Makarfi, to stop dealing with Mr. Fayose in matters relating to the south west.

But Mr. Fayose has responded to the statement, saying the group had no place in the present PDP.

The Kashamu-backed group were supporters of the Supreme Court-ousted Ali Sheriff faction of the party.

The faction met in Lagos on Tuesday, in response to a zonal meeting of party leaders which held in Ibadan, Oyo State on Monday.

In Ibadan, the leaders reached an agreement to isolate Mr. Kashamu from the activities of the party, after blaming him for the woes the party had suffered in the region.

As if going for a retaliation on what was done to Mr. Kashamu, the group urged the party hierarchy to stop dealing with Mr. Fayose as he had continued to cause division in the party.

Makanjuola Ogundipe, who claimed he was the authentic chairman of the party in the zone, while speaking after the meeting in Lagos, said Mr. Fayose’s activities within the party were “hostile, authoritarian and destabilising.”

“The authentic zonal leadership and stakeholders hereby declare Mr. Fayose a persona non-grata and dissociate the zone from his activities,” he said.

“We appeal to the chairman, caretaker committee of the party, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, to desist from relating with Governor Fayose as regards the South West zone, just as the authentic leadership of the party in the zone and Ekiti State are directed to desist from dealing with Fayose in any capacity until further notice.”

Mr. Ogundipe said Mr. Fayose should be called to order before “he sounds the death knell on the party in the South West.”

Ayodele Fayose, Ekiti State Governor Photo:Pulse.ng

In response, Mr. Fayose’s spokesperson, Lere Olayinka dismissed the group, saying “the PDP house will not be rebuilt with termites infested woods.”

“Governor Ayodele Fayose will not waste his time on people whose faces are abhorred in the gathering of people of good conscience,” he said in response to the call on Mr. Makarfi to desist from relating with Mr. Fayose.

“Governor Fayose is more concerned with rebuilding the PDP and it is sure that the PDP house will not be reconstructed with termites infested woods.”

Mr. Olayinka described the gathering at Mr. Kashamu’s Lagos hotel as pseudo PDP members, saying “methinks Senator Kashamu and his men should rather face their Mega

Party of Nigeria (MPN).”

“As at today, Senator Buruji’s Omo Ilu Foundation’s office in Ado Ekiti is now the State Secretariat of MPN and all his men have openly declared for the party. Or is MPN no longer Mega again?” he added.