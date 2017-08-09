Police barricade area where suspected kidnappers were caught 

Related News

Police and other security operatives on Wednesday barricaded the entrance of Ajasa Street, Obadeyi area of Ijaiye-Ojokoro end of the Lagos-Abeokuta expressway where the infamous kidnappers’ den was uncovered Tuesday.

PREMIUM TIMES correspondent at the scene Wednesday morning said the street was put under surveillance by officials of the Lagos Neighbourhood Watch, the Nigeria Police and other paramilitary agencies.

Similarly, the shopping complex where the suspected kidnappers were burnt alive Tuesday was completely deserted, as the shops remained under lock.

PREMIUM TIMES had on Tuesday reported the incident which led to the death of two suspects burnt alive by an angry mob.

A building on Ajasa Street, believed to be the hideout of the alleged kidnappers, was also invaded Tuesday by the mob and police officials.

Our correspondent at the scene Wednesday morning reports that the street had been barricaded and officials of several security outfits were seen parading the different exits around the tunnel.

A resident who craved anonymity said residents of the area now live in fear as they do not know what would be the outcome of police investigations.

“Everyone is afraid as I speak. We could barely sleep through the night. We hope they will get to the bottom of this crisis,” he said.