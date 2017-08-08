Just In: Many injured in Ogun road crash

Related News

A yet-to-be identified motorcycle rider and many others were injured in a road crash that occurred at the Toll-gate end of the Lagos-Abeokuta expressway Tuesday.

The incident happened a few minutes past 6 pm.

PREMIUM TIMES reporter at the scene said tragedy struck when a truck conveying cement rammed into a car and dragged it through the road up till the toll-gate end.

Some of the occupants of the car who spoke with our correspondent, however, came out unhurt.

But the motorcycle rider who was standing on the side of the road was hit by the car and sustained injuries. He has since been taken to the hospital.

The truck driver was apprehended by security officials while other road users who sustained various degrees of injury were also rushed to the hospital.

One of the car owners who sustained minor injuries but whose vehicle was damaged, said the incident occurred due to speeding.

“He (truck driver) has been speeding all the way from Sango. Only God helped me and others in my car,” he said.