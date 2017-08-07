Former Lagos police commissioner James Danbaba is dead

Related News

A former Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, James Danbaba, is dead.

A member of the family, Clement Dah, who confirmed the death, told the News Agency of Nigeria that Mr. Danbaba died on Sunday at the Military Hospital, Ikoyi, Lagos, after a brief illness.

The Lagos Police Command spokesperson, Olarinde Famous-Cole, also confirmed Mr. Danbaba’s death, saying that “the command has lost a gallant police officer to the cold hands of death.’’

He added that burial arrangements will be announced by the family shortly.

Born in Demsa Local Government Area of Adamawa on January 30, 1943, Mr. Danbaba joined the Nigeria Police as a Cadet Sub-Inspector in 1963 and rose to the rank of Commissioner of Police until his retirement in 1998.

(NAN)