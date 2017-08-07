Fayose ‘completely insensitive’ to plight of Ekiti people — Buhari’s aide

Related News

The Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari has lashed out at the Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose, saying his much-advertised “stomach infrastructure” was merely an avenue to glamourise poverty for political gains.

Babafemi Ojudu, a former senator, who spoke with journalists over the weekend, said Ekiti State had experienced a setback in development since Mr. Fayose took over office, attributing it to the governor’s “ineptitude, graft and his lack of capacity to understand what the office actually expects of him”.

“Fayose is completely insensitive to the plight of our people,” said Mr. Ojudu, who is also from Ekiti State.

“He is deploying poverty as tool to hold our people down. He is glorifying poverty by sharing N200 and kongos of Rice which he use for photo opportunities rather than embark on genuine programmes that would bring development to the state.

“How do you line up people and ask them to raise up one kilogrammes of rice so they could be photographed? There are more dignifying ways of providing welfare for the people not to dehumanise them and exploit them for cheap populism.”

Mr. Fayose, a member of the opposition People’s Democratic Party, has remained one of the most vocal critics of President Buhari. Recently he insisted Mr. Buhari, who has been away on medical leave in London since May, is critically ill despite visits by his party members and demanded a photo evidence to prove him wrong.

In his comments about the governor, Mr. Ojudu accused him of consciously obstructing Ekiti indigenes from benefiting from programmes of the Federal Government which include the School Feeding Initiative, the Rice Out growers Initiative, Cocoa Renewal among others.

On reports that he was interested in the 2018 governorship election, Mr. Ojudu said: “I believe in due process, law and order. We are guided by the Electoral Act. We need to wait for INEC to release a time table for the Ekiti Election. I am currently consulting and meeting Ekiti people on how to rescue our state.

“First we must all be united we must all come together to remove the shame Fayose has brought to Ekiti and work in unison to restore our glory. When the time comes, I will come back again and ask if my people all want me to serve our state at that level and with that we will all be stakeholders in that project.”