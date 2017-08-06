Lagos unveils roadmap to fix potholes, tackle flooding

Related News

The Lagos State Government on Sunday unveiled its roadmap targeted at maintaining and rehabilitating roads across the state as well as comprehensive drainage maintenance and flood control programme between August and December 2017.

Recently appointed Special Adviser to Governor Akinwunmi Ambode on Public Works and Drainages, Temidayo Erinle, who reeled out the roadmap at a press briefing held at the Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre in Alausa, said in the coming days, the state government, through the Public Works Corporation, would carry out rehabilitation works on 43 major link roads across the state, while other major highways and arterial roads found to be in bad state would be fixed.

Mr. Erinle said the state government was well aware of the challenges being experienced by commuters on Lagos roads, and that Governor Ambode had already repositioned the corporation to comprehensively address the issues relating to potholes and drainages in the state.

He said: “As you are all aware, we are presently in the rainy season, as such much cannot be done during this period. However, we are currently carrying out palliative works on our major roads through the application of boulders, crushed stones and other construction materials to address the potholes problems in order not to paralyze the economic activities of the state.

“Similarly, we also take advantage of some dry days to carry out repair works in an effort to reduce traffic gridlock on Lekki-Epe Expressway between Adetokunbo Ademola to Samuel, section of Ikorodu Road between the new and old pedestrian bridges inward Maryland, Ikorodu Road, Ketu Bus Stop and Ikuomola Street, Idimu Alimosho Local Government Area.

“Asides that, I want to assure the people that immediately the rain subsides, the Lagos State Public Works Corporation will embark on massive road maintenance and repairs of all major highways and arterial roads found to be in bad state.”

Mr. Erinle said aside the 43 major link roads to be repaired in coming days, engineers of the corporation have also been sent out to identify other failed spots across the state, assuring that the state government was determined to fix all potholes to bring about seamless driving experience to motorists.

He listed some of the 43 roads to include Alfred Rewane Road, Ikoyi which work has already commenced; Ojota Interchange transiting the ramps on both directions, Sina Ogunbanwo Street, Agric Road Oko-Oba, Ifako Ijaiye; Club Road off Osborne Road, Ikoyi; Oroke Drive, Ikoyi, Eti-Osa LGA; Central Avenue, Apapa; North Avenue, Apapa; Maybin road, Apapa; Lateef Jakande road, Ikeja; Gberibe road, Ikorodu; TOS Benson road, Ikorodu; Oke Sabo along Imota; Itamaga, Itoikin; Oba Sekumaderd, Ogolonto, Ikorodu; Adeniran Ogunsanya road Ikorodu; Admiralty way, Lekki Eti-Osa; Topo inward Ajido, Badagry; Hospital road, Badagry and Ijesha road network, Surulere.

Other roads include Liverpool Apapa; 1st Avenue Festac Amuwo- Odofin; Kirikiri road, Ajeromi Ifelodun; Ojo road, Ojo; College road, Agric, Ojo; Baale road, Ojo LGA; Okun-Owa street, Ajegunle, Ajeromi Ifelodun; Crowther Crescent, Apapa LG; Oba Akran Avenue, Ikeja; Shasha road Akowonjo; Bonny Camp Victoria Island; Musa Yar Adua street, off Ozumba Mbadiwe; Obafemi Awolowo way, Ikeja; Old Abeokuta motor road; Pen Cinema to Abule Egba; Iju road, Ifako Ijaiye LGA; Akowonjo road, Alimosho; Itire road, Babalola bus stop axis, Mushin LGA; Diya street, Gbagada Kosofe; Chivita road, Ajao Estate; Asa Afariogun street, Ajao Estate; Herbert Macaulay road, Yaba; Ahmadu Bello way, Victoria Island; Lekki Epe Expressway to Ibeju Lekki Axis.

While reeling out the plans of the state government to control flooding, Mr. Erinle said works have already commenced in earnest to de-flood the state, adding that in a bid to forestall flooding as witnessed few weeks back due to torrential rainfall which led to high intensity of about 465mm of water within five days, the state has been divided into five zones namely Alimosho, Ikeja, Mushin, Kosofe, Agege, Ifako-Ijaiye, Oshodi-Isolo and Somolu (Zone 1); Ajeromi-Ifelodun, Amuwo Odofin, Ojo and Badagry (Zone 2); Ikorodu (Zone 3); Apapa, Surulere, Lagos Island, Mainland and Eti-Osa (Zone 4); and Ibeju Lekki and Epe (Zone 5).

Already, Mr. Erinle said, in all the five zones, dredging of primary channels and outfalls as well as clearing/cleaning of collector and tertiary (street) drains have been carried out and still ongoing, while a drainage master plan which covered the whole of the state has been developed to improve on the earlier four master plans.

Under the new comprehensive master plan, Mr. Erinle said 169 primary channels/outfalls have been identified, while all the recommendations in the plan were being implemented in phases.

“I wish to reassure Lagosians that the corporation will not rest on its oars to ensure that the people continue to enjoy pot-hole free roads and drastic reduction in the incidences of flooding in Lagos State,” he said.