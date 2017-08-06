Stop playing politics with Buhari’s health, Gbenga Daniel tells Fayose

Related News

A former Governor of Ogun State, Gbenga Daniel, on Sunday cautioned the Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, to desist from playing politics with the health of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mr. Daniel cautioned the controversial governor while featuring as a guest of Freelance and Independent Broadcasters Association of Nigeria, FIBAN, at an interactive session held in Abeokuta.

He said there was nothing wrong for a formidable opposition to checkmate excesses of government which Mr. Fayose was known to be doing; but faulted his manner of playing politics with the health of the ailing president.

“It is good to have opposition for good democracy to thrive,” he said. “Democracy without a viable opposition is dictatorship.”

“It (viable opposition) will checkmate excesses of government in power, which Fayose is doing; but it is not good playing politics ‎with president’s health,” Mr. Daniel said.

The former governor, a member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, explained that there is no human being who is immune to sickness; stressing that rather than turning the health of the president to an issue, Nigerians should pray for his recovery.

“He is our president, and I am one of those who want him to recover with good health, and there is no reason why we should toy with his health. I want his recovery and that is my prayers,” Mr. Daniel said.

Mr. Buhari has been in London for medical treatment of an undisclosed ailment for over 90 days and Mr. Fayose has repeatedly called for the president’s resignation claiming he can no longer continue in office.

Speaking on the PDP’s woeful defeat in 2015, Mr. Daniel said propaganda by the opposition was the major cause.

“We allowed the propaganda of opposition to defeat the sitting government, whereas machinery of government is expected to be up and doing,” he said.

Mr. Daniel, however, expressed optimism that the opposition party would bounce back especially after the Supreme Court resolved the leadership crisis.

“Now people who called for change are now calling for change the change. It is now a clear fact that Nigerians at all levels are fed up with APC government.

“It is now time for comparative analysis,” he stated.