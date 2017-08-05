Three motorcycle riders killed in Ogun

Related News

Three people travelling on a motorcycle were on Saturday killed in a crash at Alagbon along Owode-Idiroko road of Ogun State.

Three others were seriously injured in the crash.

The Public Relations Officer of Traffic Compliance and Enlightenment Corps, Babatunde Akinbiyi, who confirmed this to PREMIUM TIMES, said all six victims were riding on the same motorbike when the accident occurred.

In the border state of Ogun, it is common for several people to ride on the same motorcycle.

Mr. Akinbiyi said the crash occurred when the motorcyclist lost control and rammed into a stationary truck, while an oncoming vehicle behind also struck all the six passengers on the motorcycle.

Mr. Akinbiyi said a female and two male passengers died on the spot, while three others sustained serious injuries.

The corps spokesman said the injured had being taken to King Cross Hospital, Owode‎ for medical treatment, while the dead were deposited at morgue of State Hospital, Otta.