Man arraigned for impersonating kidnapper of Lagos students

A man who allegedly impersonated one of the kidnappers of the recently released six students in Epe was on Friday brought before an Ebute Metta Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

The man, identified as Chizoba Okoye, is facing a one -count of false representation and demanding ransom.

Mr. Okoye, 24, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the prosecutor, Chinalu Uwadione, told the court that the accused committed the offence on June 11 at 8 p.m. in Igbonla area of Epe.

He alleged that the accused falsely presented himself as one of the kidnappers of the six students who were abducted from a school in Epe and demanded N2 million naira for their release.

PREMIUM TIMES recalls that the students were held in captivity for about 65 days before they were released recently in Ondo State.

The offence contravenes Section 6 (iii) of the Lagos State Anti-Kidnapping Laws , 2017.

The law prescribes death sentence for anybody who engages in kidnapping.

The Chief Magistrate, Oluyemisi Adelaja , admitted the accused to bail of one million naira with two responsible sureties in like sum.

The case was adjourned until August 23 for mention.