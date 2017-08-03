LASU fixes date to elect deputy vice chancellor

Related News

The Senate of the Lagos State University, LASU, Ojo, has fixed August 24 for election to fill the vacant position of the Deputy Vice-Chancellor in charge of Administration.

The decision to conduct election into the office was taken on July 27, according to the institution’s official bulletin obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, on Thursday in Lagos.

It said call for nominations for the vacant position which began on August 1, would close on August14, while the time table for the election procedure would be released on August 15.

The display of voters’ list which includes statutory members of Senate, faculties, schools and colleges will take place from August 17 to August 24.

It added that presentation of candidates would hold on August 21, culminating in the election on August 24.

(NAN)