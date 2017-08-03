LAUTECH: You are pretenders, ASUU President tells Osun, Oyo governors

Related News

The National President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, Biodun Ogunyemi, has labelled the Oyo and Osun State governors as “pretenders” in their bid to reopen LAUTECH.

Mr. Ogunyemi, who said this in a statement, said the Osun State governor, Rauf Aregbesola, and his counterpart in Oyo, Ajibola Ajimobi, ‘have been pretending’ to want to solve the crisis in the institution.

“The Government has been very insincere. We have asked Oyo State to take over LAUTECH since the varsity is located in the state, we already have said the fact that two states own the university will point to that no one will want to fund it. We are trying but the state governors who own LAUTECH are insincere. They are not funding the school and they have gone to the public to say they are working. Even their own universities they established are not being funded,’’ he said.

The ASUU president said lecturers are ready to resume work at the school.

“The government should pay all our arrears and set a framework for sustenance, then we will resume as we are not happy staying at home. We don’t have issues with the students but the government should do the needful.’’

He said university lecturers were equally not joking about their intention to go on strike if the lecturers recently abducted in Maiduguri by insurgents are not freed. He said the union was also still awaiting the government’s reaction to its threat to go on strike issued in June.

Reacting, the Commissioner of Education Oyo State, Olowofela Adeniyi, denied that the two states were complacent in resolving the LAUTECH crisis.

“The Governments of Oyo and Osun States are sincere in resolving the issues of LAUTECH. They have jointly inaugurated the Governing Council for the institution. The institution belongs to the two states, jointly founded and funded,” he said in a statement.

He further said a Supreme Court ruling affirmed the joint ownership.