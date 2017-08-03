Amosun urges states to assist NTA branches grow

Related News

The Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, on Thursday appealed to state governments to assist the Nigeria Television Authority, NTA offices operating in their domains to grow and perform.

Mr. Amosun made the call while hosting the Director General of NTA, Yakubu Ibn Mohammed, in his office in Abeokuta.

He described the mass media as an essential partner for any successful administration since information is key to any organization.

The governor, noting that the NTA had the largest reach in the country, said that there was a need for states to collaborate with the Federal government to improve the performance of the stations across the nation.

He assured the DG that his government would do the needful by supporting not only NTA, Abeokuta but other NTA stations in the state for proper information dissemination.

Mr. Mohammed, earlier in his speech, said the NTA had been known for identifying with the objectives and aspirations of government and urged the state government to assist the station in serving the state better.

Mr. Mohammed, who was accompanied by some management staff, commended the governor on the transformation that had ‘dotted the state,’ describing Mr. Amosun as a focused leader and one with sincerity of purpose.