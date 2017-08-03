Amosun threatens to suspend all Ogun council chairpersons

Related News

The Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, has threatened to suspend 16 local government chairpersons over low internally generated revenue, IGR, from their areas.

Mr. Amosun gave the warning at a meeting with the 20 chairpersons of local government and 37 local council development areas in the state at Obas Complex, Abeokuta.

The governor, who had called the meeting to assess the performances of the areas in revenue‎ generation, became furious with the 16 chairpersons on learning that their councils generated between N50,000 and N150,000 monthly.

Mr. Amosun called out the council bosses and stressed to them his disappointment in their performance.

“Even my own chairman cannot think out of the box. You are all just passing blames on each other. It is a shame you are not doing well. In short, I am not proud of you,” the livid governor lashed at the chairmen.

Mr. Amosun said he would set up a panel to investigate why not much revenue was coming from the affected areas.

“I am going to set up an investigating panel over what you have told me about revenue generation and if the figures are contrary to what you gave me, we are going to suspend you,” the governor said.

“If you did not perform well, you will be suspended,” he declared.

In a related development, thousands of members of the ruling All Progressives Congress in the state on Wednesday staged a protest against local government congresses held in the state Saturday last week,

The aggrieved members, led by Kunle Adeshina (Ogun Central Chairman of APC), called on the National Executive Committee of the party to set aside the outcome of the congresses.

The protesters complained that many leaders of the party in the 20 local government areas were left out of the lists of officers and delegates submitted to the national leadership of the party and not allowed to participate at the congresses.

Mr. Adeshina, who spoke with journalists during the protest in Abeokuta, said the congresses were conducted in manners that negate the provisions of the APC Constitution.

“We have written to strongly protest against the conduct of APC Congresses in Ogun State as the party’s constitution and guidelines were not followed in the conduct of these Congresses in all the 20 Local Government Councils of Ogun State.

“The removal of the party officers and delegates by the Acting State Chairman of Ogun State clearly contradicts Article 21 D (VI) of the APC Constitution,” he said.

“Apart from the fact that the call and conduct of the Congresses contradict the guidelines, the Acting Chairman and his paymaster went ahead and removed the names of eligible party officers and delegates. Not only that, they even prevented them from participating in the Congresses.”

He urged the National Executive Committee to set aside the outcome of the congresses “so as to maintain the party’s cohesion in Ogun State.”

However, the spokesman of the party in the state, Sola Lawal, said the constitution was followed in the conduct of the congresses.

Mr. Lawal denied that names of party officers were removed by the acting state chairman from the delegates list, claiming that the Ogun Central chairman was invited to every meeting held at the party secretariat but that he stayed away on his own volition.

“They are the people that lost,” the party scribe said about the protesters. “They only want to cause confusion in the party. We held a stakeholders meeting on 28th July, 2017 at the party secretariat.” he stated.