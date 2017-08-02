Bus conductor dies in road accident

Related News

The Ota Unit Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, on Wednesday confirmed that one person, a bus conductor, died and a passenger sustained injuries in an auto crash at Ota, Ogun State on Wednesday.

Adekunle Oguntoyinbo, the Unit Commander, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Ota, that the accident occurred at about 9.23 a.m., in front of the AP petrol station at the Ota Toll-Gate.

He said the accident occurred when a Bedford Truck with Registration No. BDG 893 XK heading to Lagos from Sango-Ota had a brake failure and rammed into a Nissan Coaster commercial bus.

Mr. Oguntoyinbo said that 23 persons were involved in the accident that resulted in the death of the bus conductor, while one passenger sustained injuries.

“The corpse of the victim had been deposited at the General Hospital, Ota, while the injured passenger was also receiving treatment at the hospital,” he said.

The unit commander, however, advised people to be cautious on the highways, in order to secure lives and property.

He said the vehicles involved in the accident had been towed away, to reduce gridlock on the road.

(NAN)