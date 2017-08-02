Work on Oshodi – Airport Road begins September – Ambode

Related News

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State on Wednesday said work on the proposed expansion and reconstruction of the Oshodi-International Airport road would commence in September.

Mr. Ambode dropped the hint at the 3rd Quarter Town Hall Meeting held at the Badore Ferry Terminal, Lagos.

He said the reconstruction of the Oshodi-International Airport road would see its transformation to a 10-lane road.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that in May, Acting President Yemi Osinbajo approved that the road be handed over to the Lagos State Government for total reconstruction.

Mr. Ambode said that plans were also underway to commence the construction of 181 Local Government roads in September.

The governor said the delay in the commencement of the rehabilitation of the 181 inner roads was due to the fluctuation in dollar rate at the time the bid was last opened.

“By the next two to three weeks, I will re-open the advert to get a new cost and all things being equal, the job will start on the roads by end of September,” he said.

Mr. Ambode assured residents that the state Public Works would seize the period of the break in the rainy season to fix all potholes across the state in order to improve drive time for motorists.

On the Cleaner Lagos Initiative, CLI, the governor urged people to be patient, as the comprehensive waste management policy was currently at gestation period.

He said once fully operational, waste would be collected in line with international best practices, while all parts of the state would be kept clean always.

Mr. Ambode, however, urged residents to adopt new attitude to waste disposal and desist from dumping in drainage and canals.

He said that the government would provide adequate bins to discourage indiscriminate dumping of waste.

Mr. Ambode said the 20-local government and 37 local council development area chairmen had been mandated to ensure 24/7 cleaning of the environment, while officials of the state government would be moving round to evacuate waste.

As part of the initiatives to enhance commuting within the state, Mr. Ambode said new modern bus terminals would be constructed, commencing from this quarter in Marina, Ajah, Ojota, Agege, Iju Ishaga and Iyana Ipaja.

He said a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) lane would be constructed to connect Badore Jetty to Ajah area of the state as part of the integrated transport system.

Mr. Ambode said that the Badore road would be expanded at its entrance from Ajah roundabout, while plans were underway to construct Oke-Ira Nla road as an alternative, to totally eliminate traffic along the axis.

The Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu; members of the State Executive Council, members of the House of Assembly, top government functionaries, party chieftains, traditional rulers, among others were at the Town Hall meeting.

(NAN)