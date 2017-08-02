26 persons died in Osun roads accidents in July – FRSC

Related News

The Osun Command of the Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC, said on Wednesday that 26 deaths were recorded in 16 road accidents across the state in July.

Anthony Oko, the Sector Commander, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Osogbo that 169 persons were involved in the incidents that left 96 persons injured.

He blamed the crashes on speeding, poor condition of roads and non-compliance with traffic rules and regulations.

Mr. Oko said that 80 traffic offenders were booked and educated within the period.

He further said that the command had intensified efforts toward sensitising motorists on road safety, and urged road users to comply with the rules to rid the roads of crashes.

(NAN)