Ogun restricts trucks on major roads

Related News

The Ogun State Government on Tuesday pronounced restriction of trucks, tankers and other articulated vehicles on major roads in the state.

The Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps, TRACE Commander, Seni Ogunyemi, made this known in an interview with journalists in his office, adding that the step was to curb road mishaps and reduce traffic.

‎Mr. Ogunyemi said the restriction was placed between 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 a.m., stressing further that the order was put in place due to the recklessness of most drivers while plying the roads.

The traffic boss noticed that some of them (truck drivers) do not only disregard the State traffic rules and regulations, but often create needless gridlocks on the roads.

‘’We are liaising with companies along Agbara, Sango-Ota to continue to enlighten their truck drivers on how best to use the Ogun Standard roads as most of them believe they are the ‘’King of the road’’ while driving, thereby putting other road users in danger,’’ he said.

Mr. Ogunyemi said erring drivers, especially those reckless ones would be prosecuted when caught.

‎He implored drivers to desist from the consumption of alcohol before and after driving.

‘’Based on research, exhaustion due to driver fatigue, usually caused by long hours of driving has been one of the major causes of accidents, others include poor maintenance of vehicles, overloading and violation of traffic rules amongst many others,’’ Mr. Ogunyemi said.

He advised drivers to carry out regular maintenance on their vehicles and stop using inferior tyres.

A similar restriction was effected in Abuja along the treacherous Nyanyan-Mararaba express way a few years ago but the ban was largely unmonitored.