My husband lazy in bed, divorce-seeking wife tells court

A Mapo Customary Court in Ibadan on Tuesday dissolved the 10-year-old marriage between one Iyabo Adedayo and her husband, Babatunde, over lack of sexual satisfaction and irresponsibility.

The President of the court, Ademola Odunade, said that the marriage was dissolved due to irreconcilable differences.

“It is possible to take horse to the river, but impossible to force it to drink water.

“The court tried to settle the matter between Iyabo and Babatunde, but there was no solution.

“Therefore, in the interest of peaceful coexistence, the union between Iyabo and Babatunde has been terminated.

“Iyabo shall take custody of the four children produced by the union.

“Babatunde shall pay a monthly feeding allowance of N10,000 for the upkeep of the children in addition to being responsible for their education and other welfare needs,” he said.

Iyabo, the petitioner, had told the court that the respondent had been unable to satisfy her sexually.

“My lord, I no longer have any feeling for Babatunde again; he is lazy in bed and he can no longer satisfy me sexually.

“For so long, I had been coping with his inability to withstand my sexual urge, but I can’t cope with this any longer.

“My husband is also unable to take care of the material needs of our children and I.

“To worsen the situation, he derives pleasure in beating me at the slightest provocation,” Iyabo said.

The respondent, however, pleaded with the court to save his marriage.

Babatunde, who urged Iyabo to give him another chance, said: My lord, please save my marriage, I still love my wife, I will turn a new leaf.

“I cannot afford parting ways with my wife now. I am already an old man; I can’t start looking for a new wife at my age.”

(NAN)