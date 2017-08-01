Ibadan-based broadcaster, four others arraigned for alleged murder

Related News

An Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan on Tuesday remanded an ace broadcaster in Ibadan, Oriyomi Hamzat, 37, and four others in Agodi prison for alleged murder.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Mr. Hamzat, Idowu Ibrahim ,27; Mohammed Bashir, 31; Taiwo Olaronke ,23; and Yusuf Toheeb Ajisafe, 23, were arraigned on a two-count charge of conspiracy and murder.

The prosecutor, Sunday Fatola, told the court that the accused all conspired to commit the offences.

He alleged that the accused unlawfully caused the death of a 17-year-old simply identified as Peter by inflicting an injury on his head and body.

The prosecutor said Peter, who had been an inmate in a home set up by the “Make a Future Alive Initiative” owned by Mr. Hamzat, was found dead in the facility.

Mr. Fatola said the alleged offences were committed on July 21 at about 4 a.m. at the facility located at Oremeji Agugu in Ibadan.

He said the offences contravened Sections 324 and 316 and were punishable under Section 319 of the Criminal Code Cap 38, Vol II, Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The court, however, did not take the plea of the accused and the Chief Magistrate, Abdulateef Adebisi, remanded the accused in Agodi prison.

He also ordered the duplication of the case file to enable a copy to be sent to the Directorate of Public Prosecution for legal advice.

Mr. Adebisi adjourned the case till September 5 for mention.

(NAN)