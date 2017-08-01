‎JUST IN: Aregbesola loses mother

Saratu Aregbesola, the mother of the Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola, is dead.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the octogenarian died in Ilesa, her hometown, in the early hours of Tuesday.

A close associate of the governor confirmed the death.

The governor, who is away in Birni Kebbi, Kebbi State for the APC governors’ meeting, appeared to confirm the story when he said on his Twitter handle @raufaregbesola that “inna lillahi wa inna inayhi raji’un.”‎

The above is an Islamic statement said after a calamity such as death that means ‘from God we come ‎and to him we shall return.’

Details later.‎..

