Awujale speaks: Ignore rumours, I am alive

From Left: Biodun Shobanjo, Chairman, Troyka Group; Oba (Dr) Sikiru K Adetona CFR, The Awujale of Ijebuland, and Dr Segun Oshin, Pro Chancellor, Olabisi Onabanjo University during the World Press Conference on the endowment of a professorial chair in governance at the University held at the Oba’s Palace, Ijebu-Ode, March 4, 2016
The Awujale of Ijebuland in Ogun State, Sikiru Adetona, is alive, hale and hearty, contrary to widespread rumours about his demise.

The 83-year old monarch, who is spending his 57th year on the throne was reported to have died by some bloggers and websites. But it was all fake news.

The respected monarch debunked the rumours about his death in a telephone conversation with the News Agency of Nigeria.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported on Monday that the rumour was false after his cousin confirmed that the monarch was alive.

The Awujale has for the past week been a guest of Oriental Hotel in Victoria Island, in Lagos, where he has been staying after a routine medical check-up in a Lagos hospital, two weeks ago.

Awujale expressed surprise that some bloggers could be spreading rumours about his death without confirming from the palace in Ijebu-Ode or from his chiefs.

“Why are people spreading rumours about my death, when I am right here at Oriental”, asked the baffled King.

He enjoined journalists to check veracity of their information, before rushing to publish.

