PDP expels Sheriff’s loyalists in Ondo

Some loyalists of the Ali Sheriff faction of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Ondo State have been expelled from the party for disloyalty.

The expulsion is coming barely a week after the state chairman of the party, Clement Faboyede, invited all members of the party who had been aggrieved to return without fear of sanctions.

Those expelled include the factional chairman of the Sheriff faction, Biyi Poroye; his deputy, John Alabi; his secretary, Yemi Ajonibode; and another member, Ademola Gentty.

In a statement, Mr. Faboyede said other members of the faction had been suspended until they “purge themselves of actions capable of undermining the peace in the party.”

According to the statement, those expelled and suspended were guilty of disloyalty, undermining the leadership and anti-party activities contrary to the constitution of the party.

Mr. Poroye and Jimoh Ibrahim, both of the Sheriff’s group fought the candidature of the party’s flagbearer in last year’s governorship election, particularly through litigation, an action that led to the poor performance of the party in the 2016 governorship polls won by the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The recent Supreme Court judgement which sacked Mr. Sheriff as chairman of the PDP resulted in new alignments within the party. Those supporting Mr. Sheriff either decamped to a new party or had been isolated by those of Mr. Makarfi’s camp.

But Mr. Poroye and his allies have rejected the expulsion and suspension, saying Mr. Faboyede and his group have no powers to expel them.