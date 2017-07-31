Protesting Nigerian university students barricade highway

Related News

The students of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, FUOYE, on Monday protested against inadequate infrastructure on the Ikole campus.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the protesting students barricaded the Ikole-Omuo highway in the earlier hours of Monday.

They demanded that the institution’s management ensure equity in the infrastructural development of both campuses of the university.

Tunji Amure, who spoke on behalf of the protesters, said their challenges included inadequate lecture rooms, irregular power supply and absence of functional bursary department at Ikole campus, forcing students to commute to Oye-Ekiti campus.

He also cited non-availability of drugs at the medical centre, absence of functional engineering workshop and non-availability of shuttle buses.

“We want a functional bursary department in Ikole campus to halt frequent trips to Oye to change our tuition tellers to receipt.

“We want infrastructural facilities like lecture rooms.

“We also want conducive hostel accommodation,” Mr. Amure said.

But addressing the students, the Vice-Chancellor, Kayode Soremekun, allayed fears over sidelining of the Ikole campus.

Mr. Soremekun reiterated his commitment to developing the institution to attain world-class standard, saying a committee had been set up to proffer solutions to the problems.

“I can assure you that Ikole campus would not be side-lined though my office is in Oye-Ekiti.

“I will also make my presence felt here at least once a month.

“I feel for you, I am committed to providing a conducive environment for learning. I want a situation where the standard here can be improved on.

“I am hoping that management will improve this institution so that our children can also learn here.

“It is also not to my credit that we have Faculty of Engineering not duly accredited by COREN (Council of Registered Engineers of Nigeria).

” I can assure that for now, the generator will be switched-on between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. like your counterpart to ensure equity.

“Priority will be given to Ikole campus for infrastructure in the 2018 budget, that I promise you,” he said.

