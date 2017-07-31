Two dead, four injured in Sagamu-Benin road crash – FRSC

Related News

The Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, in Ogun State said two persons died while four were injured in an accident on the Sagamu-Benin expressway on Monday.

The Ijebu-Ode Unit Commander of the FRSC, Richard Adetoro, speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria blamed the crash on impatience on the side of the driver.

Mr. Adetoro said that a Toyota Hiace bus registered as ENU 727 XN coming from Lagos and heading to the East rammed into a moving Mercedes Benz 114 truck, registered; Lagos MUS 727 XN.

The crash, which he said was due to over speeding, resulted in the death of the two persons while four sustained injuries.

“For reasons best known to the commercial bus driver, he violated road traffic regulations by leaving his side of the road to face incoming traffic.

“He was speeding and crashed headlong with the truck around the J3 area leaving two dead and four injured.

“Of the 15 passengers, only three were lucky to escape unhurt. The remains of the dead have been deposited at the Ijebu-Ode General Hospital.

“The injured passengers have been taken to a private hospital for treatment and the wreckages of the crash have been towed to the Ogbere Police Station to free vehicular movement,” Adetoro said.

The FRSC Assistant Corps Commander advised motorists to always maintain discipline on the road irrespective of circumstances.

Also speaking on the crash, Babatunde Akinbiyi, the Public Relations Officer, Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency, TRACE, Abeokuta, said eight people were injured.

“Seven males and one female were injured, including the driver of the bus, while two males died on the spot,” he said.

The TRACE spokesperson explained that both the dead and the injured were taken to the Ronal Hospital, Ijebu-Ode, while the two vehicles were moved to Ogbere Police Station.

(NAN)