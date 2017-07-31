Ikorodu killings: Police uncover Badoo shrine

Related News

The Lagos State Police Command on Monday uncovered a shrine allegedly belonging to the deadly Badoo gang in Agbowa area of Ikorodu, Lagos State.

The cult group has terrorised residents of Ikorodu and its environs for several months and killed and maimed several residents.

The latest victims were a family of four who were found murdered in their home on Sunday morning in Ikorodu.

Relying on a tip off, the police stormed the shrine, reportedly located somewhere on the outskirts of Ikorodu

Police sources said the police team were led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations, Edgal Imohimi, with backing from the Inspector General of Police Special Tactical Squad (STS).

A video of the operation posted online showed that there were figurines and moulded figures in the shrine.

There were also a few baskets, broken eggs and all manner of sacrifices and metal gongs.

When contacted by PREMIUM TIMES Monday afternoon, the Lagos Police spokesperson, Olarinde Famous-Cole, confirmed the operation.

“Yes, the one (video) on TVC (Television Continental)… It’s one of our operations (where) we are able to discover one shrine,” he simply said.

It is still unclear whether arrests were made during the operations.

Details of the operations would be communicated later, a police source told our correspondent.