Suspect’s absence in court stalls murder trial

There was a mild drama at a Magistrate’s Court in Abeokuta on Monday as Nigerian prisons officials failed to produce a man charged for the killing of a truck conductor.

Tunde Olatubosun was first arraigned before the court in Isabo, Abeokuta on May 25 on a four-count charge of murder, armed robbery, illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, and impersonation.

In charge number MA/336c/2017, he was accused of unlawfully killing Rasaq Kasali on April 29 at a car wash on Leme Ewang Road, Abeokuta with a pump action gun.

He was also charged with robbing a man, Emmanuel Toyin, of a Toyota Camry car valued at two million naira on March 20 at Osiele area of Abeokuta while armed with one pump action gun and 43 live cartridges.

Mr. Olatubosun was also accused of impersonation as “a member of the Nigeria Army as a colonel in rank”.

Following his arraignment, the court had ordered that the accused be remanded in prison custody while the case was adjourned to July 31.

However, when the case came up for hearing on Monday, the accused was absent in court and there were no prisons officials to give reasons for the absence.

The prosecutor, Moshood Hammed, a police sergeant, told the court that he believed the accused was absent in court “as a result of one difficulty or other confronting the prisons.”.

He said he was awaiting legal advice from the state Director of Public Prosecution on the case.

The Magistrate, M.A. Akinyemi, adjourned hearing till October 10.