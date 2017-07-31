35 die in Ogun auto accidents in two months – Official

Related News

The Chief Executive/Corps Commander, Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps, TRACE, says 35 persons have lost their lives in motor accidents in the state in the last two months.

Mr. Ogunyemi disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria in Ota on Monday.

He said that 51 road accidents were recorded in June out of which 13 persons died, 95 got injured and 447 traffic offenders were apprehended.

He said as at July 30, 47 road accidents occurred which resulted in the death of 22 persons, while 88 sustained various degrees of injury.

The corps commander said that 479 were arrested for various offences ranging from violation of traffic rules and driving without license, among others.

He urged road users in the state to be cautious on the highways, especially in August due to the excessive rainfall witnessed during the month.

He also advised motorists to always fasten their seat belt while driving and ensure that they had “C-Caution’’ in their vehicles to alert and prevent articulated vehicles from ramming into them.

Mr. Ogunyemi blamed majority of the road accidents to abandoned or broken-down vehicles on the highways which, he said, had claimed so many lives.

He advised people to call the following emergency lines: 08062703568, 08164286906 and 08020374582 for necessary assistance during emergencies.

(NAN)