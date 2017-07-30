Two killed, five injured in Ogun road crash

Scene of the accident

A road accident ‎has claimed the lives of two persons, with five others sustaining injuries along Ogbere-Benin Expressway of Ogun State.

The Public Relations Officer of Traffic Compliance and Enlightenment Corps, TRACE, Babatunde Akinbiyi, told PREMIUM TIMES on Sunday that the crash was caused by a truck driver who drove against traffic

He said the accident occurred on Saturday at Ayoto axis of the expressway. It involved two‎ trucks with registration numbers KTD 74 LG, XD 5552KTU and a minibus with number GDD 331 ZN.

Mr. Akinbiyi said‎ the driver of the first truck was driving on the wrong side of the road when the two other drivers rammed their vehicles into it.

He said seven persons were involved in the auto crash, which claimed two lives on the spot, with five others injured

The spokesperson said the corpses were deposited in the morgue of the State Hospital, Ijebu-Ode, while those injured were also receiving treatment at the hospital.

