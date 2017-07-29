What we will do to protect Lagos schools from kidnappers — Governor Ambode

Related News

Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, has assured that the government would utilise the academic break to reinforce security in all schools in the State, especially in the suburb and riverine areas to prevent any incidence of kidnapping.

The governor, who spoke through the State’s Deputy Governor, Oluranti Adebule, while receiving the six students of Igbonla Model College who were rescued on Friday, said he remains totally committed to ensuring the security of all residents especially students and would spare nothing to ensure that schools remain safe from all forms of crime and criminality.

“The issue of security is a social contract that we have signed with the people of Lagos and we would ensure that we do not disappoint. As far as our schools are concerned, we are going back to the drawing board to ensure that all that need to be done in terms of securing our schools before the next academic session is done,” Chief Press Secretary Habib Aruna quoted the governor as saying.

Governor Ambode, who commended the collaborative efforts by security agencies from Lagos and Ondo States, specially thanked the Acting President Yemi Osinbajo for his interventions towards ensuring the safe rescue of the students.

Presenting the rescued students to the media, he said they would be debriefed and taken through comprehensive medical tests so as to ensure that they recover from the trauma they might have passed through while in the custody of their abductors.

Also speaking, Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, commended Acting President Osinbajo and Governor Ambode for working tirelessly on the matter, saying that the duo demonstrated uncommon interest in the whole process leading to the safe return of the students.

Mr. Akeredolu said he never believed the kidnappers could be hibernating in Ondo creeks until he was told about a month ago during the National Economic Council (NEC) Meeting in Abuja by Osinbajo, and later Governor Ambode, while he immediately deployed his deputy, Alfred Agboola, who is from the riverine areas in Ondo, to take up the matter.

He said Agboola immediately swung into action and worked with the Delta State Deputy Governor, as well as security agencies to ensure safe return of the students.

While acknowledging the role of Governor Ambode, Akeredolu said: “I must commend Governor Ambode for his commitment to the rescue of the students. At the meeting of Western Nigeria Governors’ forum held in Abeokuta on Monday, we discussed the issue of the students and Governor Ambode mentioned the issue of joint security patrol in our riverine areas.

“He (Governor Ambode) was very committed to it and he expressed readiness to support with the needed resources.

“Throughout the days the students were in captivity, the Lagos State Governor never kept his eyes off the ball and he kept working on it until today that we have the students back,” Mr. Akeredolu said.

On his part, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni, said 20 of the kidnappers died during gun duel with security forces, while eight policemen and four civilian volunteers sustained injuries.

He, however, disclosed that one civilian volunteer unfortunately died in the process of rescuing the students.

The commissioner also said that a suspect, who attempted to capitalize on the situation to swindle the parents of the students by asking that they should bring ransom to Abeokuta, was arrested and is currently in police custody.

Besides, the police chief praised the South West Governors for demonstrating clear commitment to combat crime in the region, saying that the communiqué issued in Abeokuta with respect to creation of Joint Security Task Force for the region, was already yielding positive result.