Osun orders increased revenue generation as France, UK plan future without oil

The Osun State Government has directed all its Ministries, Departments and Agencies to intensify efforts on revenue generation so as to earn the money required to run the state.

Briefing journalists on the outcome of the state executive meeting in Osogbo, the media adviser to the governor, Sola Fasure, said the council said the government needed the revenue to administer crucial projects in the state.

He urged the MDAs to acquire the renewed consciousness and reorientation.

Mr. Fasure said the government appealed to all residents of the state, agencies, firms and organisations to pay their taxes and other dues as their civic obligation and avoid facing the consequences of running foul of the tax laws.

“The Council said the campaign for payment of tax must be sustained among all staff of government as the government will be run with the consciousness of an enterprise in which revenue must be earned before it can be spent,” he said.

He also said the council noted the ban placed on the sale of petrol and diesel engines by Britain and France with effect from 2040, adding that it was an interesting trend of progressive obsolescence of crude oil.

“This effectively signals the end of oil dependent economies, making it more imperative for our state to be self-sustaining,” he said.

“This is the only path to overcoming our present challenges and the survival of the state system, as it is, in the foreseeable future.”

Mr. Fasure said council approved seven committees comprising council members in seven key areas such as the Civil Service Reform Committee, Osuwon Omoluabi Committee, Revenue Generation Committee, Sanitation Committee, Security Committee and Sports Development Committee.