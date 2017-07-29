Arrest kidnappers of freed Lagos students – MSSN

Related News

The Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria on Friday urged security operatives to ensure that abductors of the six students of Lagos Model College, Igbonla, were arrested and punished.

A statement by the Amir (leader) of MSSN in Lagos State, Saheed Ashafa, congratulated the parents of the just released kidnapped students in Lagos State.

The six students were kidnapped from the Lagos State Model College, Igbonla about 64 days ago.

The students were released on Friday in Ondo State.

While rejoicing with the parents and families of the students, Mr. Ashafa noted that security operatives deserved a level of commendation over the safety of the released students.

He, however, charged the police to bring the perpetrators of the kidnap operation to book.

“Hopefully, the police will get the culprits arrested and punished. This is important to serve as deterrence to other ill-minded individuals planning to engage in the condemnable act of kidnapping,” he said.

He subsequently urged the Lagos State government to create avenues that would relieve the kidnapped students of the “horrible experiences they must have gone through.”