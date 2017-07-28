Ogun traditional ruler assassinated

Related News

A traditional ruler of Owoland in Yewa South Local Government area of Ogun State, Patrick Fasinu, has been assassinated.

Mr. Fasinu was reported to have been brutally murdered on Wednesday on the road between Ijako and Isagbo in Oke-Odan area.

The Ogun State Police spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the incident to PREMIUM TIMES on Friday, said the monarch was returning to his community from Ilaro when he was attacked.

‎”It was gathered that the monarch was coming from Ilaro but dropped his driver somewhere in Owode and drove alone towards Owo only for him to be attacked on the road where he was killed and set ablaze with his car”, Mr. Oyeyemi said.

The police spokesman said the command had commenced investigation of the killing.