Paris Club fund: Osun to pay workers, pensioners N5.1 billion

The Osun State Government has concluded plans to spend a total of N5.1 billion for the payment of state workers’ arrears, leave bonuses, salaries and pensions as well as those of local government employees.

The amount is from the N6.3 billion second tranche Paris club refund received by the state last week.

The government reached the sharing formula through the state’s Revenue Allocation Committee, led by Hassan Sunmonu, in conjunction with labour unions in the state.

It was learnt that the unions agreed to the decision to pay the arrears of July 2015, the balance of leave bonuses of 2015, as well as the July 2017 salary and pension entitlements.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Adelani Baderinwa, confirmed the agreement reached at a meeting on Thursday attended by the Chief of State to the Governor Rauf Aregbesola, Gboyega Oyetola.

It was also gathered that the beneficiaries of the payment of arrears would include workers on grade level eight and above comprising 38 percent of the workforce and had been receiving between 50-75 percent of the salaries in the last 24 months. The workers on grade level one to seven who constitute 62 percent of the state’s workforce had all the while received full salary.