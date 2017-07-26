Death toll in Lagos collapsed building now 6 – NEMA

Related News

The number of deaths from the Tuesday’s collapsed building in Lagos has increased to six, Ibrahim Farinloye, the south-west spokesperson for the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, has said.

Mr. Farinloye told the New Agency of Nigeria in Lagos on Wednesday that 15 people had so far been rescued.

He said that the incident happened at Tokunbo, off Odunfa Road, Carrena/Martins Street, Lagos Island.

According to him, another 11-year-old boy was pulled out of the debris alive at about 4.00 a.m. on Wednesday.

He said that an 11-year-old boy, who had his two legs chopped off, was also rescued alive on Tuesday.

The spokesman told NAN that the rescue team comprising Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Response Unit, the police, Lagos State Ambulance Service and the Lagos State Fire Service were still working at the scene.

Also, Adesina Tiamiyu, the LASEMA General Manager, also said that the rescue operation was ongoing.

Mr. Tiamiyu said that erection of a telecommunication mast very close to the building contributed to the collapse.

“Heavy duty equipment is searching through the rubbles,” Mr. Tiamiyu said.

He said that the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and Red Cross were also involved in the rescue operation.

NAN reports that a woman and her daughter died on Saturday when a building collapsed at Abule-Egba, a Lagos suburb.

The LASEMA spokesperson, Adebayo Kehinde, said that a five-year-old girl was rescued alive from the Saturday’s incident and was immediately taken to the General Hospital, Ikeja, by the State Ambulance Service.

He said that the building collapsed at No. 7, Saidu Okeleji St., off Alaro Street, Meiran in Abule-Egba on Lagos-Sango-Abeokuta Expressway.

(NAN)