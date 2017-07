Related News

A four-storey building collapsed on Lagos Island on Tuesday.

The building collapsed at about 2.43 p.m. at No 3 Massey Street, Lagos Island.

Over thirteen survivors were rescued from the rubbles while rescue operations were still ongoing as at the time of this report.

Earlier on Saturday, another building collapsed in Meiran, Agbado Oke-Odo Local Council Development Area of Lagos.

An earlier one, which occurred in May in the state, caused at least four deaths.

