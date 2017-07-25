Oyo, Osun inaugurate LAUTECH’s new Governing Council

Related News

A new Governing Council for the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, LAUTECH, Ogbomoso, was on Tuesday inaugurated by the governors of Oyo and Osun states; the owner states.

The newly-inaugurated council is to be headed by Oladapo Afolabi, who is the university’s incumbent Pro-Chancellor.

Other members are Lai Olurode, Olamide Adedokun, Abiodun Owonikoko, Isiaka Olagoke, Tise Adenipekun, and Bade Adesina.

Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun, addressing the council members, advised them to put in extraordinary performances in restoring the lost glory of LAUTECH.

He commended the former council members for doing an exemplary work in the face of financial constraints, and urged the Oladapo Afolabi-led council to surpass the feat achieved by the former governing council.

“We can see that you are all highly distinguished; you are all selected based on your pedigree, we therefore expect an extraordinary performance from you.

“Those you are about to succeed did their best in administering the institution with all they could and we are using this medium to appreciate their immense contribution to the success story of LAUTECH.

“LAUTECH must be the best state university in Nigeria; that is what we have called you to come and do.

“We want you to perform another miracle like the first miracle of Jesus Christ by turning the comatose LAUTECH to the best of all state universities in the country,” he said.

Also, Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State in his remarks admitted that there were challenges facing the institution.

Mr. Ajimobi called on the workers of the university to sheath their swords and embrace peace by allowing the forensic audit of finances.

“LAUTECH is an institution owned by both states and we are irrevocably holding on to this, there are challenges and as leaders, we are going to face the challenges.

“These are eminently qualified individuals not only to resurrect LAUTECH but to reposition LAUTECH.

“The visitation panel recently set up to look into issues affecting the institution came up with some recommendations, one of which is to put in place this governing council which we have done.

“The second recommendation is on sustainability of LAUTECH, and that we are recommitting ourselves that whatever it takes, we will reopen LAUTECH.

“We will ensure that we have forensic audit of individuals and finances of the institution.

“We are pleading with the workers to please allow sanity to prevail, there is nowhere in the world where workers will prevent the audit of the institution.

“We are pleading that the workers should allow us to reposition the institution.”

Responding on behalf of others, Mr. Afolabi, a professor of Applied Chemistry, thanked the governors for giving him and others the opportunity to serve at the critical stage of the institution’s life.

He assured them that there were strategies in the offing to surpass all expectations of the people of the states and even beyond.

Mr. Afolabi said that the new council would not betray the confidence reposed in them by the owner states to take the institution to higher ground.

(NAN)