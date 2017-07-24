Why Lagos council polls suffered hitches – LASIEC

Related News

The Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission on Monday attributed the hitches experienced in Saturday’s local government elections in the state to the early morning downpour.

In the results declared by LASIEC, the ruling All Progressives Congress won all the 57 Chairmanship seats and 369 councillorship seats, while the Peoples Democratic Party and Accord Party won four and three councillorship seats respectively.

The head of LASIEC, Ayotunde Phillips, said the downpour “hindered the deployment of both the human and material resources required for the conduct of the elections and naturally slowed down the pace at which the commission would have loved to move.”

According to a press release by Oladapo Olatunde, LASIEC’s spokesperson, Mrs. Phillips explained that flooding forced some polling units “to be relocated to guarantee the safety of the electorate, the polling officials and the materials for the elections.”

She, however, commended those who contributed to the successful conduct of the elections into the 57 Local Governments and Local Council Development Areas of the State.

Mrs. Philips stated that “the commission worked tirelessly to guarantee fairness and justice for all the Political Parties and their candidates.

“”This is the right way to go if we really desire development and growth in the various communities of the State.”

She also expressed satisfaction with the spirit displayed by the agents of political parties at the different polling units.

While congratulating the various winners of the elections, Mrs. Phillips urged them to display nobility in victory and regard their success at the polls as the will of God.

She, however, stated that in pursuant to the local government elections tribunal law cap l75 laws of Lagos state, 2004, aggrieved political parties should forward such to the election petitions tribunal as the commission has no power to settle any disputes arising from the conduct of the elections.

PDP (Councillorship seats)

1. Agege LGA Ward C

2. Itire Ikate LCDA Ward A

3. Ikorodu LGA Ward D

4. Oriade LCDA Ward A

ACCORD Party (Councillorship seats)

1. Agege LGA Ward E

2. Ikosi Isheri Ward D

3. Somolu LGA Ward E