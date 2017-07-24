Ogun govt. inaugurates committee to check prostitution

Related News

The Ogun Government has inaugurated a committee to look into the menace of prostitution among under-aged youth in the state.

The committee members, drawn from the Ministries of Youth and Sports and Women Affairs, would sensitise, arrest and rehabilitate youth found engaging in such activities.

Speaking at the inauguration of the committee on Monday in Abeokuta, the Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Afolabi Afuape, lamented the rampant nature of open prostitution in the state.

He said sensitisation would start from all the four stadia across the state for a week, after which arrests could be made by security personnel.

“The ministry has always been an advocate against the act of open prostitution across the state, especially within the four stadia across the state.

“Yesterday, the committee swung into action by sensitising shop owners at MKO Abiola International Stadium.

“Our plan is that anybody arrested after the sensitisation would be enrolled into relevant programmes that will add value to her life,’’ Mr. Afuape said.

The commissioner called on government at all levels, especially the Federal Government, media and relevant parties to join the crusade against prostitution across the country.

He said a conducive environment must be provided for youths across the country to discover themselves and learn various skills which would put an end to all kinds of social vices.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Women Affairs, Abiola Kufile, described the act as shameful to womanhood, saying all must rise against it.

She said the state government was determined to wage war against open prostitution across the metropolis, adding that various types of rehabilitation system had been designed for the victims.

Mrs. Kufile urged parents to be more conscious of the well-being of their children and provide their needs in line with the fear of God.

She said that 70 per cent of societal ills were based on lack of moral standard and indiscipline among youths. (NAN)