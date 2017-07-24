Ekiti PDP crisis continues despite Supreme Court verdict

Related News

The crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party in Ekiti State has remained unabated despite the July 12 decision of the Supreme Court affirming Ahmed Makarfi as the national leader of the party.

Instead of dissolving into a single group, the Ali Sheriff faction in the state said it is awaiting the Appeal Court judgment expected in October to determine the authentic state executive committee of the party in the state.

There are two state executive committees of the party; one is loyal to the Ahmed Makarfi faction while the other is loyal to Mr. Sheriff.

The Ekiti leaders of the Sheriff faction met in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, and vowed not to leave the party despite the Supreme Court decision.

They denied speculations that they were moving into the newly formed Mega Party of Nigeria, MPN, saying “we cannot quit the house we laboured hard to build.”

Some members of the group a few days ago moved the MPN when it was unveiled in Ado-Ekiti, after the Supreme Court gave judgment in favour of Makarfi.

The meeting resolved that all members of PDP faction in the state should remain in the party as the decision of the Supreme Court had not affected the state chapter of the party in any manner to necessitate a defection to another party.

The meeting, hosted by a chieftain of the party and former Senate Deputy Chief Whip, Clement Awoyelu, also resolved to work hard for the party’s victory ahead of the 2018 governorship election.

It also resolved that members of the faction would wait for the Court of Appeal, Ado-Ekiti Division to resolve which of the two state executive committees led by Gboyega Oguntuase and William Ajayi was the authentic one.