‎Lagos council Polls: Again, LASIEC pledges neutrality

Related News

The Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission, LASIEC, on Friday said nobody should entertain any doubt on the neutrality of the commission.

Speaking at a news conference in Lagos, Ayotunde Phillips, head of the commission, reassured all parties of the commission’s readiness to conduct free and fair elections.

“I wish to reiterate that the commission will provide a level playing field for all political parties and their candidates,” she said.

“The commission shall remain committed to its responsibilities of conducting free, fair and credible elections.

“Nobody, therefore, has any cause to entertain any fear or doubt on the neutrality of the commission as an electoral umpire at the local government level of the state,” she added.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, has advised Lagosians to stay peaceful and calm while performing their civic responsibility during the elections.

A statement by Adebayo Kehinde,

Public Affairs officer of the agency, quoted the General Manager of LASEMA, Adesina Tiamiyu, as saying that all security operatives and emergency responders have been placed on “Red Alert” to respond to all forms of distress calls on emergencies in the State during the exercise.

While admonishing Lagosians to obey laid down rules and regulations during the election, he stated that the emergency toll free number 767/112 is open for any distress call as may be required from anywhere across the state.

“The General Manager further stated that the restriction of movement will not affect workers such as the LASEMA Response Unit, (LRU), Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS), Lagos State Fire Service amongst others as these are essential services that may be needed by Lagosians during this exercise,” the statement said.