Lagos LG polls: Police warn aspirants, party executives against turning up with escorts

Ahead of Saturday’s Lagos State local council elections, police have warned aspirants, party executives and other officials not to turn up at polling centres with police escorts, guards or private guards.

In a press release signed by the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Olarinde Famous-Cole, the Command stated that “aspirants/VIP’s who do not heed this instruction will be sanctioned and their escorts/guards will also be arrested and made to face disciplinary actions.”

“On no account should anybody be seen disobeying this order as the Lagos State Police Command has made adequate provisions for effective security at all polling stations and collation centres.

“It has become necessary to inform members of the public as this is in line with the rules & regulation of the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC),” the statement said.

The Lagos State Government had last week announced restriction of vehicular movement in the state on July 22, in view of the elections that will hold across the 20 Local Governments and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) across the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Steve Ayorinde, had in a press release stated that “the restriction of movement across the state will be enforced between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 22, to allow for a smooth conduct of the polls and unhindered participation.”