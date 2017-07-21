Sacked Lagos monarch remanded in prison

Related News

An Ogba Magistrate Court in Ikeja, Lagos, on Thursday, granted bail to Yusuf Ogundare, the sacked Baale of Shangisha, Magodo, who allegedly faked his own kidnap.

The judge, however, ordered he be remanded in Kirikiri Maximum prison until he meets his bail conditions.

Mr. Ogundare was arraigned alongside his wife Abolanle, and one Mohammed Opeyemi, by a police prosecutor, Peter Okerinmodun, on a three-count charge of fake kidnapping and causing breach of public peace.

The deposed chief will remain in prison custody alongside his wife and Mr. Babatunde pending perfection of their bail conditions, Magistrate T. Akanni said.

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode had, last week, approved the immediate suspension of Mr. Ogunadare as the Baale of Shangisha after he allegedly kidnapped himself on July 5 along the Centre for Management Development, CMD, Road in Ikosi-Isheri local council.

He was later dethroned by the Lagos governor.

On Thursday evening, lawyers to the accused persons were still‎ preparing an application which they intended to file on Friday morning seeking a variation of the conditions of bail for them.

In count one, Mr. Ogundare was alleged to have on July 5, 2017 “put himself forward to be kidnapped for the purpose of causing breach of public peace” contrary to Section 5 of the Kidnapping Prohibition 2017, No. C17, Law of Lagos State.

Count two stated that Mr. Opeyemi and Mrs. Ogundare on the same day allegedly “did aid, counsel, abet and procure Mutiu Micheal Yusuf Ogundare to fake his kidnap” contrary to section Section 7(1) and (2) of the Kidnapping Prohibition 2017, No. C17, Law of Lagos State.

The three defendants were in the third count, alleged to have taken part in the offence of fake kidnap contrary to Section 16(1)(a-d) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, CH. 17, Vol. 3, Laws of Lagos State 2015.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the three-count charge offence preferred against them.

The counsel to the defendants, Glory Odimayo, pleaded for bail for his clients on the grounds that they are prominent members of Shangisha community and would not jump bail.

“The third defendant, before this incident was the reigning baale while the second defendant is his wife and as such would not jump bail,” said the lawyer.

He, however, assured the court that they would not use their position to tamper with evidence already before the court urging the court to grant them bail stressing that the issue of bail is at the discretion of the court.

The prosecutor, Mr. Okerinmodun, opposed the application saying that the defendants are popular members of the community and would use such relationship to tamper with evidence.

The prosecutor further told the court if granted bail, their presence in the community might cause a breakdown of law and order and that they would use their position to influence witnesses.

Ruling on the matter, Magistrate Akanni granted bail to each of the defendants in the sum of N2 million and two sureties in the like sum.

She said the sureties must include a traditional ruler, person with registered property in Lagos, must be a tax payer and a grade level 17 officer in the state public service.

She adjourned the matter till August 23 for hearing.