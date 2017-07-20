Paris Club refund: Ondo govt. confirms receipt of N7 billion

Rotimi Akeredolu
Rotimi Akeredolu

The Ondo State government  on Thursday  confirmed the receipt of  N7 billion  as  its  share of the second tranche of the Paris Club refund.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Segun Ajiboye, said  in a statement on Thursday that  32.68 per cent of the sum would  be allocated to  local government councils while the state government would  keep  67.32 percent as its share.

“It is also important to note that according to the agreement reached between the states of the federation and the Federal Ministry of Finance, 75 percent  of the share received by the state is devoted to payment of salaries and pensions  while 25  percent is devoted to capital projects.

“As a responsive government, the administration of Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, is committed to using the funds for the purposes they are meant to be used for.

“The governor continues to seek the support of the workers and the people of the state in his desire to lay a solid foundation for a prosperous state,” Mr. Ajiboye added. (NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.