Court sentences man to death for stealing N3,420

An Osun State High Court ‎in Osogbo has sentenced a 40-year-old man, Kayode Adedeji, to death by hanging for robbing a woman of N3,420.‎

The sentence was handed down to Mr. Adedeji on Wednesday although the crime was committed on April 25, 2009.

The prosecuting counsel from the state ministry of justice, Elisabeth Alabi, had told the court that Mr. Adedeji robbed one Omowumi Adebayo at Bolorunduro area in Ilesa of the money armed with a knife at midnight.

The prosecution also claimed that the robber also had other dangerous weapons during his attack on Mrs. Adebayo’s residence.

Mr. Adedeji was said to have fled the scene of the robbery but was trailed and arrested by some members of the Oodua Peoples Congress in the area.

He pleaded not guilty to the one count charge of armed robbery when he was arraigned about eight years ago and was granted bail.

According to Mrs. Alabi, the convcict abused the bail privilege by committing another offence which led to his remand in Ilesa prison.

She ruled that the offence ran foul of the law and punishable under Section 11(2)(A) CAPR II, Laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 2004.

The presiding judge, Kudirat Akano, found Mr. Adedeji guilty of the crime and convicted him.

The defence counsel, Tunde Adedokun, prayed the court to be lenient and merciful in her judgment, but she ordered that Mr. Adedeji be put to death by hanging.