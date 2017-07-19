Oyo govt orders reopening of state college of education

Related News

The Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, on Wednesday ordered the immediate reopening of the Emmanuel Alayande College of Education, EACOED, Oyo.

A statement by Yomi Layinka, media aide to the governor, said the order came against the backdrop of apologies and promises by the students’ representatives that their colleagues will turn a new leaf.

Mr. Ajimobi, who gave the directive shortly after meeting with the students’ leaders, admonished them against unruly acts that might truncate the peace of the state.

The state government had through a statement by the state Commissioner of Education, Science and Technology, Adeniyi Olowofela, shut the college on June 2 in the wake of violent protests by some students of the institution.

On Wednesday, the governor warned the students against a recurrence of the violence, adding that dialogue and engagement “were civilised ways of resolving grievances and issues bordering on welfare, no matter how knotty they might be.”

“We have forgiven you. But you must turn a new leaf. We are grooming you to become future leaders, but not through acts of hooliganism, destruction or any form of violent protest over issues that will still be resolved through dialogue and engagement,” Mr Ajimobi said.

In his reaction, the Provost of the EACOED, Rasaq Adefabi, appreciated what he called the role played by the governor in resolving the crisis.

He disclosed that the school management had set up a counselling unit saddled with the responsibility of attending to the welfare and concerns of the students.

Meanwhile, the governor has restated his appeal to the stakeholders at the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, LAUTECH to allow unfettered access to auditors engaged to study the records of the institution.

This, he said, would pave the way for the reopening of the institution.

Currently rocked by crisis, LAUCTECH is also under lock.